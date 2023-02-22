URBANA, Ill (WAND) - The History, Philosophy, and Newspaper Library at the University of Illinois will host a Blaxtravaganza which will highlight the talents of faculty members.
Event organizer Courtney Becks says the goal is to highlight research, creativity, and brilliance.
“I wanted to make sure that people were aware of their work and kind of create a platform for what they’re doing,” said Becks.
Professor David Wright will kick off the event by reading part of his novel 'Black Cloud Rising'. Other events will include more readings, workshops, and performances.
"I’m looking at it through the lens of race and class. Gender to a certain extent. But the thing that I'm trying to trouble or get at is complicating our understanding of Americanness,” said Wright.
For more information, click here.
