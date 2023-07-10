TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A home was destroyed in Taylorville Sunday.
The Taylorville Fire Department was called out to the 4100 block of Lakeshore Dr. at 3:21 a.m. for a fully involved house fire.
The homeowner was not there when the fire broke out.
Stonington Fire Protection District and Owaneco Fire Protection District assisted in putting out the fire.
The Taylorville Fire Department is providing help to the family through its Angel Tree program. The Red Cross is also involved.
