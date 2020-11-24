SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Home Instead Senior Care wants to spread holiday cheer to seniors everywhere with its Be a Santa to a Senior initiative.
Home Instead has partnered with local non-profit and community organizations to find seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts this holiday season and fulfill their wishes.
All senior gift requests are written on a Be a Santa to a Senior bulb ornament, which is then picked up by whoever chooses to purchase the gift and is then sent back to the senior to have something to open on Christmas Day.
A Be a Santa to a Senior Christmas tree can be found in select Springfield locations, or you can choose a virtual bulb online.
Go to Be-a-Santa-to-a-Senior.com for more information.
