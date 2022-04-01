DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur house fire left a home with major damage Friday, per firefighters.
Responders were called at 1:39 p.m. to 3358 N. MacArthur Road for multiple reports of a house on fire. Heavy smoke was found coming from the eaves of the home with fire seen in the rear of the structure.
Before the fire could be totally extinguished, it made "significant headway" into the attic and burned through the roof at the home's rear, per a press release. Responders cut ventilation holes in the roof to help with battling the flames.
After the fire was extinguished, crews conducted salvage and overhaul measures to protect the owner's contents that could be saved.
A firefighter suffered a minor burn to the wrist. Two adults were displaced in the fire, and they are taking up temporary residence with family members.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.