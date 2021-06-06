CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Champaign teenager who died from multiple guns as 17-year-old Quansay L. Markham.
Police say they responded to the area of Fifth street and Beardsley avenue for a reported shooting Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they discovered 17-year-old Markham seated in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say they processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made. Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. Police request anyone with information pertaining to this investigation.
An autopsy will be performed at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office on June 07, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.