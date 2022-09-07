GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Sons of the American Legion Post 203 start program, Operation Stand-up.
Two sons from American Legion Post 203, Corey Meeks and Cody Cochran were approached after Memorial Day when someone wanted their great-great uncle' headstone fixed.
No one in the community knew who could help with this but they felt that is was their duty to help out. Once they fixed the headstone, they thought it was a great plan to launch Operation Stand-Up.
Meeks says he believes it was just a respectful idea.
“They started asking if anybody knew how to get a grave repaired for his great-great uncle who was killed in France. We put our heads together and started talking about it with help from another son, him and I went out and repaired 60’s family members gravestone.” said Meeks.
They were contacted by others about their loved ones grave and soon started doing this for others.
Cochran believes this is something that should be done without compensation.
“They asked me if I would be interested in fixing his great-great uncle's headstone who was a veteran out here at the cemetery. I of course told him yes that I would be interested in that but with it being a veteran, that’s not something I feel should be done for any kind of compensation of any sorts.” said Cochran.
They are only working in Georgetown at the moment. If you are interested and would like to apply, you can visit the American Legion Post 203 in Georgetown.
