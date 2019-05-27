SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The plan that would change Illinois' income tax structure from a flat rate to one with higher rates for higher earnings will go to voters.
The Illinois House voted 73-44 on Monday to approve the measure. A three-fifths vote was needed because the income tax proposal requires an amendment to the Illinois constitution. The Senate approved it on May 1.
The vote marks a legislative win for Gov. Pritzker on one of his signature policy pushes. However, Illinois voters will have the final say in 2020.
For voters to approve the income tax changes, one of two things must happen. First, three-fifths of voters who vote on the plan must vote "yes." Or, there must be a simple majority of "yes" votes when all ballots are counted, including those from voters who do not vote on the plan.
Right now, all individuals and couples who file jointly in Illinois pay the same 4.95% income tax rate. The graduated income tax plan backed by Gov. Pritzker breaks down as follows:
- 4.75% on net income that does not exceed $10,000
- 4.9% on net income between $10,000 and $100,000
- 4.95% on net income between $100,000 and $250,000
- 7.75% on net income between $250,000 and $350,000
- 7.85% on net income between $350,000 and $750,000
- 7.99% on net income greater than $750,000
Gov. Pritzker said this would generate an additional $3.4 billion in revenue for the state each year and 97% of Illinois taxpayers would see a tax decrease. There would also be child tax credits and a higher property tax credit. The governor's office created a website so Illinoisans can see how their taxes would be affected.
Critics of the plan say it would lead to one of the highest corporate tax rates in the country. They also claim the higher tax rates on the wealthy could cause more people to leave Illinois.
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce issued a statement against the vote.
"The graduated income tax is a very bad idea, proposed at the wrong time," said ICOC President and CEO Todd Maisch. "It sends the message to job creators that the General Assembly believes there will never be enough revenue to meet their appetite for spending."
Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan expressed his approval.
“Reforming Illinois’ tax system to put middle-class families first by providing those families with tax relief is a major step toward a stronger Illinois, and I commend Governor Pritzker for his leadership," he said. "Middle-class families bear too much of the burden under the current tax system, and a Fair Tax will enable us to make the wealthy pay their fair share to balance the budget and invest in critical resources like education and health care – all while providing relief for 97% of taxpayers."