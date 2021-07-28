DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they are searching for a vehicle after two houses were hit by gunfire Wednesday evening in Decatur.
Officers said at 5:21 p.m., they took a call about shots fired along North Church Street. A caller said a person had been shot, but authorities came to the scene and did not find any evidence of a gunshot victim. They said no gunshot victims came to either of the Decatur hospitals.
The houses hit by gunfire were in the 1800 block of N. Church St. Police found one shell casing in the 300 block of W. Sawyer St.
Witnesses said they saw a newer maroon Ford Taurus on West Johnson Avenue at North Church Street. They said someone rolled down the passenger window and fired gunshots.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
