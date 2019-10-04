DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – October is Breast Cancer awareness month and to help share stories of survivorship, WAND and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has teamed up to share their stories.
WAND’S Nikkie Crosthwaite spoke with one local survivor who was grateful doctors were able to catch the disease early.
"I was shocked," said Dolores Clark a breast cancer survivor.
For Clark it was a shock that came after routine mammogram in October 2018.
"They thought they saw something, so I went back for another one."
Two mammograms confirmed, Clark had stage one breast cancer
"I felt fortunate they had the equipment, the 3D equipment, that they were able to find it because I was never able to tell it was there," said Clark.
Doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital wasted no time treating the tumor. They caught the disease before it spread to her lymphnodes, meaning she didn’t have to go through chemotherapy.
"They did a needle biopsy and then they did a lipectomy," said Clark.
With the tumor removed and the area healed it was time for Clark to begin radiation, at a time of year that’s meant to be festive.
"First I thought this is a breeze and then as it went on, I got more tired and then after that I just had some tenderness."
At 24 days and 21 rounds of radiation later, Clark’s scans came back clear.
"She said I was basically cured and that she would see me in a year."
Now Clark has big plans to celebrate her remission.
"I want to go to Ireland," said Clark "This hasn't stopped me at all. I've got to go see my kids and a couple of trips I would like to do so I'm fine, I'm ready to go."
Whether it’s across the country or an ocean, she says the most important trip she or anyone can ever make is to get an annual mammogram.
"I know they say at 70 you don't have to, but I turned 70 this year and I was in treatment.
Starting at age 25, women should get a clinical breast exam every, one to three years. The American Cancer Society recommends mammograms every year starting at the age of 40. After 50 women should see their doctor twice a year.