DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Christmas is fast approaching and more and more people are shopping local in Decatur.
"Even if they're not gathering with friends or family, they're sending gifts so we have been shipping a lot of gifts to people this year", said Kyli Heckenkamp, manager of the Brasshorn Too.
Several said in some aspects, sales have been slower than in previous years but as a whole people are shopping local more.
"[You hear of] some of the box stores being up 100% [or more] in their sales, meanwhile 30 percent of local businesses have gone out of business, it's heartwarming to see how we locally have stepped up to the plate", said Kimberley McSherry, owner of Tournesol. She said some people have chosen to buy their gifts exclusively local this year.
"It's amazing people come in with their list and they want to buy something from this store this store and they've got it down because they want to support us", said McSherry.
