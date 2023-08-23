URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Beaumont Animal Clinic in Urbana wants pet owners to keep their furry friends safe and cool as temperatures remain high in central Illinois.
Veterinary Technician Rebecca Finke said there are multiple signs to look out for.
"Racing heart, hyper-salivation; a lot of drooling, and then when it starts to get more serious you may notice some what we call ataxia. Which is basically your pet becomes unsteady, uneven, they may stumble, fall to the ground," said Finke.
Finke said that even though some pets may prefer staying outside, moderation is key.
"Don't let them run in the backyard all day long, try to limit that time to 10-15 minutes," said Finke. "If they do need to be outside longer than that, we want them to have access to shade, and a good water source. A nice big water source."
Some types of dogs that can be more susceptible to heat stroke.
"Your smushy face dogs, your brachycephalic breeds, anything with a flat face," said Finke. "Bulldogs, pugs, frenchies. Also, dogs with a history of heart disease."
