ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Severe storms swept across the state and through the region on Friday. Strong winds and tornadoes destroyed homes, buildings and neighborhoods.
On Saturday, Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for several counties, including Sangamon. Federal agencies, such as FEMA, are sending their assistance to those in need.
"FEMA works through the governor of each impacted state that requests assistance," said Colt Hagmaier, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Recovery at FEMA.
Just days later, another round of severe weather is expected in the same areas. However, this round is dangerous for different reasons. WAND Meteorologist, Anthony Peoples, explains why we need to be more alert.
"Last Friday's tornado outbreak happened in the late evening and early nighttime hours. With this one possibly occurring in the overnight hours when people are sleeping, or when you really can't see tornado unless you have flashes of lightning. It makes it much more dangerous to warn people," said Anthony.
Being steps ahead of a severe storm is crucial. One way to stay up to date is through your phone. Mobile apps, social media pages and websites are now ways experts urge people to stay alert.
"Download the app on your phone. Keep checking in on the weather services websites, social media feeds. Whether it's twitter or Facebook and watch your local news about what the impending weather could or will be doing," said John Dwyer, Coordinator at Champaign County Emergency Management Agency.
Relying on tornado sirens can be dangerous. Those are meant to alert people outdoors and can go off when it is too late. Mobile apps like the WAND weather app will keep you up to date on time. Dwyer says reviewing your safety plan the day before is also important.
"Make sure your phone can get alerts, make sure your shelter is accessible and clean. The day of, remind your family members how to get in touch with you and how to get in touch with them," said Dwyer.
Hagmaier said areas that are already picking up the pieces from Friday's storm need to be on alert once again.
"Communities that are starting to rebuild, they need to be taking careful account of the weather that might be coming"
