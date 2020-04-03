ILLINOIS (WAND) - HSHS officials are working to bring joy to home care and hospice patients with the delivery of Baskets of Blessings.
HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois and HSHS Home Care Central Illinois have teamed up to create over 1,000 baskets. They will be delivered to patients in central and southern Illinois in the next two weeks.
There are fun items, such as games, puzzles and coloring books in each basket, along with candy, snacks and fresh fruit. Patients will also receive soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and hygiene items.
“During this onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly difficult for our patients, a majority of which are home bound and depend on others to provide care for them. Caregivers typically assist them in their daily living tasks and provide them with a link to the community for their basic needs, such as food, hygiene products, and socialization, all of which has been limited during this time,” said Shawna O’Dell, executive director of post-acute care at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. “These baskets are our way to share acts of kindness, care, and compassion as an extension of our Mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people.”
Community partners involved in providing items for the baskets include:
- Walgreens, Sherman, Ill.
- Julie Timm’s Gift Boutique, Springfield, Ill.
- Walmart (Manager Bob Lakin), Effingham, Ill.
- Heartland Dental, Effingham, Ill.
- Campos Family Dental, Effingham, Ill.
- Dot Behrns
- Dr. Kelly Haller
- Holiday Inn, Effingham, Ill.
- Effingham Hotels (Manager Mark Wildbur - Fairfield Inn & Suites, Comfort Suites, Best Western, Hampton Inn & Suites)
Officials began assembly and delivery of baskets on March 31. Deliveries will be ongoing until Easter.
“Our home care colleagues develop close relationships with our patients and their families,” said Ann Derrick, executive director of post-acute care strategy for HSHS Central Illinois. “This project was a great way for us share a little joy from our heart to those we serve.”