DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group has more than 700 COVID vaccine appointments available in Decatur this week, Tuesday through Friday.
Vaccines are designated for persons who live or work in Macon County and are in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1B plus.
For a COVID vaccine appointment, you can sign up for the online patient portal called MyChart. It is free to create an HSHS MyChart account at www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com. Once you are registered in MyChart, you will answer a series of questions to determine if you are currently eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. If you are eligible, you may select an appointment time. COVID vaccines are being administered at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Clinic, located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.
The Illinois Department of Public Health defines Group 1A as health care personnel; long-term care facility staff and residents; and other identified congregate care staff and residents. Group 1B includes persons age 65 or older and frontline essential workers. Group 1B plus includes persons 18 and older with certain underlying conditions and persons with a disability. For more information on these groups, visit the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
For those not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, sign up for MyChart where you can receive updates on when and if they have doses of the vaccine available to their group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.