SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Beginning Wednesday, November 24, HSHS St. John’s Hospital will allow two visitors per patient.
Visitors will still be required to follow hospital-specific processes for entry into the facility, including a temperature check and a screening for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.
Medical grade masks (non-cloth) remain mandatory, and visitors must be 18 or older, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
No visitors will be allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.
A detailed list of updated hospital guidelines for specific areas withing the facility are as follows:
Emergency department:
- Adult patient: Two visitors who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
- Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
Inpatient units:
- Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Pediatric inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.
- Women and infants center: Two support persons during delivery who must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay.
- NICU patients: Two parents allowed. Individuals must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay. Two people are allowed in the room at once.
- End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient per day. Please call the hospital (217-544-6464) for guidance in specific situations.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient):
- Two visitors in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services:
- Two visitors may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.
- Patients receiving outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments:
- Two support persons.
Visitor guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of the patients.
