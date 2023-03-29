SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday is Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day, known by supporters as IGOLD.
Gun owners from across the state met at the Bank of Springfield Center to get information to provide to their legislators before marching to the Capitol.
While this is an annual event, participants say it's especially important this year because of the statewide assault weapons ban passed in January.
"There should be more interest this year because we've got several lawsuits against the state of Illinois over the assault weapons ban and we wanted to come and show our opposition against the ban," said Mike Doneghue, who drove for three hours from Southern Illinois to participate in IGOLD.
Participants were given notes to hand to the Speaker of the House, Senate President, Governor J.B. Pritzker, and their individual representatives. The notes included lists of bills IGOLD supporters hope the legislators will oppose or support.
The list of bills to oppose include HB1404 which would require those under an order of protection to surrender their firearms. The list of bills to support include HB1134 and SB1957 which repeal the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act and SB1730 which would allow those without FOID cards to acquire or possess ammunition.
IGOLD was sponsored by the Illinois State Rifle Association. Springfield resident Jim Shafer led the march to the Capitol, and has participated in IGOLD for decades. He says the group will not stop fighting for gun rights.
"My sons and my grand children want their gun rights just like my father and grandfather had their gun rights," said Shafer. "We don't look on it as one legislative session or one governor, we look on it for decades and decades.... We're never going to give up and the gun grabbers in Chicago are never going to win."
This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that IGOLD has occurred without pandemic restrictions. In previous years, the group wasn't allowed to enter the Capitol due to occupancy restrictions.
