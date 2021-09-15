(WAND) - Hy-Vee is taking submissions for more local brands to sell in its stores during its upcoming fourth "Best of Local Brands" summit.
The company said it chose a total of 82 new brands from its first and second quarter summits. Hy-Vee expects to select its third quarter summit brands later during the week of Sept. 13.
Hy-Vee said the fourth summit is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 5. Submissions are accepted online here in the categories of retail ready products, grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.
In the summit, there will be 15 to 30 minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers.
The company's goal is to enhance its offerings at its more than 280 retail stores. Hy-Vee has stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
"ECRM and RangeMe are helping Hy-Vee source, qualify and connect suppliers with the appropriate buyers," a Hy-Vee press release said. "All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the industry standard online product discovery and sourcing platform, and ECRM will qualify suppliers, create curated meeting schedules and facilitate face-to-face meeting execution with Hy-Vee buyers to introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace. All meetings will be conducted through ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect, plus, ECRM’s support team will help ensure that buyer and seller connections are executed seamlessly. Suppliers not chosen for participation in this summit will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Hy-Vee merchants again in the future."
