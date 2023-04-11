(WAND) — The Illinois State Police advised that the southbound lane of I-57 is closed near Pesotum due to a commercial vehicle crash.
First Responders are working to block off I-57 South at Exit 229.
Southbound rivers should avoid the area and expect long delays or backups.
Southbound vehicles exiting at mile post 229 should take Monticello Road east to US 45 to Pesotum.
Photos from a WAND viewer show a crushed semi truck that appears to have been on fire.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.