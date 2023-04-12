(WAND) — Three people were injured in a crash that closed lanes of I-57 for six hours on Tuesday.
The Illinois State Police reported lane closures of I-57 near Pesotum due to a commercial vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. Traffic in both lanes was diverted for around an hour and a half until the northbound lane was able to be cleared. The southbound lane remained closed for another four and a half hours.
The preliminary investigation shows that a dump truck entered the left lane going southbound from the inside shoulder after working on the median cables and was struck by a semi. The impact caused the semi to catch fire.
The driver of the dump truck was transported by helicopter to a hospital with injuries. The passenger of the dump truck and the driver of the semi were transported by ambulance to a hospital with injuries.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.