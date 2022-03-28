SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs on Interstate 72 in the Springfield area will affect traffic in the area, state transportation leaders said.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 30, repairs are happening on I-72 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad between Wabash Avenue (exit 91) and Veterans Parkway (exit 93). According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the work will happen in stages to allow at least one lane of traffic to be open in both directions during the project.
IDOT said the open lane will have a maximum width of 13 feet 6 inches. The project has a Dec. 1, 2022 estimated completion date.
Officials said the work will help preserve the structural integrity of the bridge by replacing bridge decks and the approach to the bridge.
Drivers should expect delays as the work is completed. Extra time should be allowed for trips through the area. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes in order to avoid the work area when feasible.
"Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment," an IDOT press release said.
