MATTON, Il (WAND) - For those living in Mattoon, especially commercial avenue, the flooding from Sunday night won't go away easily.
"My house is completely underwater. My grandson's bedroom his bed is completely underwater...my whole house has got four inches of water in it... It's so stressful. [My wife] can't sleep, said resident Lewis Mitchell who's home is surrounded by water inside. Their family - his wife and two grandkids - is staying in a motel until they figure out what to do.
[There] are the waters coming up through our bathtub, our sink and our toilet, Mitchell said. The Mattoon Fire Department described their efforts Sunday night, even saying they utilized the Lincoln Fire Protection District's dive team to help remove people from their immobile cars.
"We ended up utilizing [the] dive team, because they have a inflatable raft," Chief Jeff Hilligoss said. He said the official total for Sunday was 8 vehicle accidents, 4 people stuck in cars, and 18 motorists assists.
"The main areas were pretty much from Charleston avenue on south," Hilligoss said. Residents WAND spoke to say this has been a problem area for flooding for a while.
"Whether we get one inch, or we get eight inches, my yard is under water," Mitchell said. He says he wants action from the city. Meanwhile, the fire chief says efforts began a few years ago.
"It's a southside drainage project, that this has been an ongoing issue," Hilligoss said.
But Hilligoss says this amount of water was unprecedented and overwhelmed the new system, showing some weak spots. For now the fire station and other responders are focusing on helping residents drain basements.
Now they are focusing on flooded basements and basic safety.
