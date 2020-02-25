SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – It sounds like a joke but it’s not. “Two lawmakers walk into a bar and the bartender ….”
In this case State Representative Tim Butler, (R-Springfield) and Rep. Kelly Cassidy, (D-Chicago), did a little “research” into sweepstakes machines. Similar to video gaming machines, sweepstakes machines are not supposed to pay cash. But before Butler and Cassidy left the bar earlier this month, they turned in their tickets from the machines and the bartender gave them a cash payout.
“Sweepstakes machines are basically a way to get around our video gaming laws in the state of Illinois,” Butler told WAND News. “I put $30 in the machine. I got a little receipt back that said I would get $16.13 back. I gave it to the bartender and the bartender came back to me with $16 in cash, which seems to me to be just very similar to what you do on a video gaming machine.”
Sweepstakes machines cheat the system by using a loophole in Illinois law. They don’t require criminal background checks that video gaming operators must undergo and they don’t pay taxes. Video gaming operators do pay taxes and local governments use the money to provide a variety of services.
“In Sangamon County we’re the top video gaming terminal county in the state. We have 800 video gaming terminals,” Butler stated. “They pay taxes to local governments and they pay taxes to the state. The sweepstakes machines don’t do any of that.”
Butler and Cassidy are sponsoring HB 3940 a measure which will outlaw sweepstakes machines. Butler introduced the measure after former Rep. Luis Arroyo was charged with offering a bribe to a state senator in connection with sweepstakes legislation.
The bill was assigned to the House Executive Committee on February 18, 2020 and has more than forty sponsors.