Effingham, Ill (WAND) – It’s a classic ice cream stand that opened its doors in 1952. Now, starting its 71st year, Homewood Grill in Effingham is opening for the season at a new location.
Moving from South Willow Street to 1002 W. Fayette Avenue the Homewood Grill now has a larger space and more importantly a drive-up window. Kevin Stundon, one of the owners tells WAND News his customers have repeatedly mentioned a drive-up window. Now they have one and on a rainy morning like Tuesday those customers don’t have to get out of their vehicles.
Although food is served ice cream is what Homewood Grill is best known for. The restaurant is open seven-days a week from early March until the first week of October.
