SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is offering multiple opportunities for the public at its booth during the 2019 state fair.
IDHS leaders said the booth has a number of events scheduled from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18, including screenings and opioid response training to helping veterans apply for job openings within the department, among other things. The job service will be available on Aug. 11 (Veteran’s Day), when the team plans to match veteran skill sets with openings and help them fill out applications.
Opioid response training, which is scheduled for Aug. 14, will help people learn how they should respond if they see someone having an opioid overdose. Gambling disorder treatment will identity if someone needs help with a gambling issue, and families will be able to see if they can get help from the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) in child care eligibility screenings.
In early intervention screenings, a specialist can make recommendations to families and children based on a child’s development.
“The agency wants residents to know that IDHS is a place for help and assistance,” a press release said.
The full IDHS schedule, with all events scheduled to happen in the Governor’s tent, is as follows:
Gambling Disorder Screenings: 8/9: 12-5 p.m. 8/12: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 8/17: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Child Care Eligibility Screenings: 8/10: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 8/11: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., 8/18: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Early Intervention Screenings: 8/10: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Open Positions/Application Help: 8/11: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Opioid Response Trainings: 8/14: 12-4 p.m. 8/16: 12-4 p.m.