SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Corrections has released a list of every inmate released from state prison since March 1, after calls from state lawmakers and a Freedom of Information Act Request from Illinois Senate Republicans.
Since March 1, almost 4,000 inmates have had their sentence commuted or were released. Court records show that at least 64 of those released were serving time for murder, four of them were convicted in Illinois. Some others released were being held on violent crimes charges.
The list is the most expansive list of inmates released from Illinois prisons since the pandemic started.
In daily press briefings, Governor JB Prtizker has defended the move to commute or release inmates who are at the end of their sentences.
"I think some of you may know and understand, because I've said it many times from this podium. I want to keep the risk to people across the state as low as possible," Governor Pritzker said at the podium on Tuesday, April 21. "The risk of COVID-19 and the risk from somebody who has done something wrong in their past."
What is not clear is why these inmates are being released and if it is related to COVID-19.
"Please note that neither the Governor nor the Prisoner Review Board have commented upon the reasons why any individual has been granted or denied a request for Commutation of Sentence," Jason Sweat, Chief Legal Counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board said in an email to NBC affiliate WREX TV.
At least 205 inmates released had ties to Decatur and 70 had ties to Champaign.
WAND started digging through the list of inmates released on more serious charges who have been released. We've put together a list below:
- Joretta Purdue was sentenced in Sangamon County for murder/intent to kill/injury and was serving time at Logan. He paroled out.
- Marcus Johnson in Sangamon County for 2nd Degree Murder. At at Kewanee Life Skills Facility. Paroled out.
- Larry Murphy was sentenced n Iroquois County for involuntary manslaughter with ATV/Boat and was at Illinois River. He paroled out.
- Tavarus Murray was sentenced in McClean County for murder/attempt to kill/injury. He was at Danville and paroled out.
To read the full list of inmates released, click here.
