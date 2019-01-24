ILLINOIS (WAND) – Health leaders cited three nursing homes in central Illinois for Nursing Home Care Act violations.
The central Illinois homes named Thursday include Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, Manor Court of Clinton and Shultz House in Danville. The violations in each case are type “A”, meaning the Illinois Department of Public Health believes a condition in these places creates a “substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted”.
The violations, in the exact words of the IDPH, were:
Lewis Memorial Christian Village: Failed to prevent injury from a fall, must pay $25,000 fine
Manor Court of Clinton: Failed to complete and document weekly skin assessments and implement pressure relieving methods to prevent pressure ulcers, must pay $25,000 fine
Shultz House: Failed to implement their policy to prevent neglect, must pay $6,250 fine
IDPH made a detailed listing of the dozens of nursing homes accused of violations available in a PDF. That file is attached to this story.
Each of the violations was processed between October and December of 2018.