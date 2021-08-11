SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health launches a new immunization portal, Vax Verify, allowing Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.
Vax Verify can be accessed by visiting the IDPH portal website.
With the recent announcement that standing room only concert ticket holders for the Illinois State Fair must provide a print or digital copy of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours before entering, Vax Verify now allows them to check their immunization record for documentation of COVID-19 vaccination.
“As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed.”
Several companies have begun to institute vaccine requirements for some of their employees, such as United, Google, Netflix, Morgan Stanley, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ascension Health, and Lyft.
The verification system follows best practices to protect confidential health information.
To download proof of vaccination, residents will go through a brief, one-time identity verification process to gain access to their immunization history.
After the verification process, individuals can see their own record in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE).
The State of Illinois utilizes Experian® as its identity verification service provider. Anyone who has frozen their credit with Experian® will need to unfreeze it and wait 24 hours before completing the registration process.
After completing registration, customers will be able to re-freeze their credit by contacting Experian®.
