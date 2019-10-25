ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two central Illinois nursing homes are facing fines for allegedly failing to provide medications in the correct way.
The 2019 3rd Quarterly Report, filed by the Illinois Department of Public Health, named Bridge Care Suites in Springfield and Gardenview Manor in Danville in a list of dozens of violators. Both central Illinois facilities face “A” violations, which pertain to “a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted”, according to an IDPH press release.
The report said Bridge Care Suites, a 75-bed skilled care facility at 3089 Jacksonville Road, did not provide medication as ordered. It said Gardenview, a 213-bed facility that provides skilled and intermediate care at 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road, did not make sure residents received correct medications as ordered by a physician.
Each facility was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine for the violations.
Click here to view the full IDPH quarterly report.