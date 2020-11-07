WASHINGTON D.C. (WAND) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected by NBC News as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, and Illinois democrats are offering their congratulations.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who is fresh off a re-election win n in Illinois, praised Biden as “a public servant in the best sense of the term”. Durbin also congratulating Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal,” Durbin said. “And by his side is an outstanding vice president-elect in my colleague Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women and people of color across this country that your future is limitless."
Durbin said the last four years did not "Break America" but "revealed what was already broken."
“This election was a testament to the strength and integrity of our nation’s democratic process, and now is the moment for true leaders in the Republican Party to condemn any and all efforts to undermine confidence in the legitimacy of these results," said U.S Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). "More than 140 million people—including service members stationed overseas whose votes are still being counted in many states—made their voices heard during this historic election."
Duckworth said this is an opportunity to bring all of America together. "With new leadership in the White House, we will roll up our sleeves not just for the people dancing in the streets today, but for all Americans—including our friends and neighbors who believed Donald Trump would make their lives better, " said Duckworth.
Biden would be sworn in as the 46th U.S President on Jan. 20.
