SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education is asking the public to give their feedback on fiscal year 2023 state funding.
The board is taking testimony in writing from educators, parents, students and community organizations at three budget hearings, which are scheduled for October. People are also welcome to speak at the hearings, and equitable time will be given to written and oral testimony, leaders said.
The board wants to hear from communities about what investments should be made to support students.
The schedule of hearings is as follows:
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 (in person at the ISBE office in Springfield). Registration deadline: 11:59 p.m., Sept. 30
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 (virtual). Registration deadline: 11:59 p.m., Oct. 11
- 1-4 p.m. Oct. 21 (virtual). Registration deadline: 11:59 p.m., Oct. 18
ISBE officials said the input they get will inform "the agency's advocacy for equitable funding for all students in FY 2023."
“Now that all Illinois school districts have returned safely to in-person learning, our focus is on how we can meet both the academic and social emotional needs of our state’s 2 million students,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “This is a chance to make sure everyone’s voices are heard in the state budgeting process. We need our school leaders, teachers, parents, and community advocates to tell us what investments would make the biggest difference.”
Those who want to participate are asked to submit testimony in writing by competing the online form here.
The recommendation for state funding will be sent to Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly in January.
Click here for a map of drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots around Illinois for anyone who needs the access to be part of and/or listen to the virtual hearings.
