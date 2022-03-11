ILLINOIS (WAND) - The expiration date for Illinois driver's licenses and ID cards has been extended until July 31, 2022.
A press release from the office of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said the extension applies to expiration dates of driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits. Those expired cards will stay valid until the July 31 date.
The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.
The secretary of state's office expanded online renewals for expired driver's licenses and ID cards and is continuing to mail letters to eligible customers. Customers with a driver's license or ID card can find a unique PIN in the letter for renewing online instead of having to wait in line at a facility.
They can also call (217)785-1424 to confirm eligibility for an online renewal or to obtain their PIN.
"White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers," White's office said in the release.
Officials noted customers must visit a facility in person if they are a first-time driver's license or ID card applicant, a first time REAL ID applicant, or if they are drivers at age 75 or older.
The state is extending expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to July 31, 2022 for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021 through July 30, 2022. Jesse White's office noted the federal REAL ID deadline from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been extended to May 3, 2023.
