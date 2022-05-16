CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker signed a measure into law that amends the Illinois Act on Aging and designates protections and services for older LGBTQ adults.
Senate Bill 3490 was signed by the governor on National Honor Your LGBTQ Elders Day, which recognizes older individuals who fought for equality and led the equality movement that continues to be active. Changes made to the act set up the Illinois Commission on LGBTQ Aging, which will investigate and advise on helping services and needs of older LGBTQ adults improve.
“These elder adults are trailblazers in the fight for LGBTQ rights, growing up in an a more hostile time where basic rights were regularly denied based on gender and sexuality,” said Pritzker. “This amendment to the Illinois Act on Aging honors that struggle by ensuring all people can age in dignity with equal access to essential care and social supports.”
A press release said the commission will be responsible for looking into issues relevant to LGBTQ older adults. They include housing, health, caregiver support, psychosocial needs, assisted living and HIV/AIDS specific care. They will analyze how legislation impacts these issues and recommend how to increase awareness for providers and older LGBTQ adults, making benefits more accessible. The council and the broader Illinois Council on Aging will work to ensure equal treatment and care for older adults, regardless of their gender identity or sexuality.
The state cited research from the LGBTQ Aging Center, which found LGBTQ elders are more susceptible to isolation, neglect and abuse than straight counterparts as they age.
“LGBTQ older adults face unique challenges, and we want Illinois to lead in valuing their identities, expanding access to inclusive services, and meeting the critical needs of this population,” said Paula Basta, director of the Illinois Department on Aging. “This new law affirms the administration’s continued commitment to supporting LGBTQ elders in our communities.”
