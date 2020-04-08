ILLINOIS (WAND) - Public universities in Illinois dealing with financial fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak are asking lawmakers for more help.
A letter sent to those lawmakers details the major hit these schools have taken because of issues caused by the virus. They've had to refund room and board costs, pay costs of transitioning to online classes, cover expenses to slow down the impact of the virus and deal with lost revenue caused by canceled programs and events, closed facilities and delayed grants.
The schools made a point of detailing how the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act only provided a quarter of the funding the higher education community had asked for. Illinois public schools are receiving $140 million of the roughly $14 billion in grants that are part of the act.
Illinois schools are giving at least half of that money to students for emergency financial aid grants, the letter said. While university leaders said they're grateful for the support Congress has provided, more help is needed to get through the pandemic.
"These institutional funds are welcome, but they do not cover the expenses and revenue losses we have incurred to date, which we estimate at approximately $224 million, let alone the additional costs and losses we expect in the coming weeks and months," school officials said in the letter. "Accordingly, we support the request made by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities that Congress provide an additional $47 billion in emergency funding for students and institutions of higher education."
The schools also asked Congress to give public institutions the same assistance private employers received to cover expanded employee paid sick leave and Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) benefits, which are part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) that was enacted on March 18. Leaders estimated the schools would spend about $195 million to comply with the new requirements.
"While private employers will receive refundable tax credits to offset the costs of these benefits, FFCRA excluded public employers from eligibility," the letter said.
The presidents of the University of Illinois System, Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Illinois State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University System and Western Illinois University signed this letter.
Click here to view the full text.