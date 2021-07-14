ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois was named the best state for infrastructure by CNBC.
The network ranked the best infrastructure states in its America's Top States for Business study. Aspects looked at include roads, bridges, airports, utilities and broadband, along with site availability and sustainability.
The study praised Illinois for being a leader in value of goods shipped, having a reliable power grid, boasting good broadband connectivity, having abundant air travel and offering plenty of available commercial space.
Illinois also has infrastructure issues, including roads and bridges described by CNBC as "decrepit" and public water systems needing major refurbishment.
"More troubling: Illinois' dismal balance sheet makes it unclear how the state will handle the heavy burdens on its big shoulders," the CNBC article said.
Illinois had an A+ infrastructure grade with 272 out of 375 points. Nevada ranked second in the country.
