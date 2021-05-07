ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials are reporting over 100 hospitalizations and more than 40 deaths from COVID-19 involving people who are fully vaccinated.
The latest Illinois Department of Public Health data, which is from May 5, 2021, shows Illinois has 140 breakthrough hospitalizations and 46 breakthrough deaths. "Breakthroughs" cases are defined as people who test positive for the virus at least 14 days after they are fully vaccinated and didn't test positive in the last 45 days.
The breakthrough deaths, which are "due to COVID-19 or complications," according to the health department website, account for 0.82 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois since Jan. 1, 2021.
As of Wednesday, Illinois had administered over 9.7 million vaccine doses. Over 4.3 million Illinoisans were fully vaccinated at that time.
Click here to see the latest statewide COVID-19 statistics.
