WAND) — Illinois is taking another step towards clean energy, launching its biggest year yet for solar. But with a new program year comes new rules for companies that install solar panels for homes and businesses in the Illinois Shines program.
"I'm really excited about all the new applications we'll see come through the door," Audrey Steinbach, Senior Program Manager for Illinois Shines, told WAND News.
This month, the 2023-2024 program year kicks off for Illinois Shines. This will allow more people to apply for tax credits to install solar panel systems.
"We have tons of room still in the program for homeowners, for schools, for businesses to get their applications sent in, and get those incentives from the program," Steinbach explained.
The new year also means new rules. The Illinois Shines program is part of the larger Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). The law stipulates a phased-in set of equity eligible requirements.
"The new program year is going to bring kind of the cornerstones of the equity pieces of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, into the forefront, Steinbach said.
This means, as of June 1st, vendors were required to have 10% of their workforce be made up of people that have either been formerly incarcerated, raised in foster care, graduated a workforce program or live in an area damaged by pollution.
"That part has been a bit cumbersome, because people don't normally like to publicize if they were formerly incarcerated or came out of foster care," Michelle Knox, Founder of Wind Solar USA, told WAND News.
The other issue, the state-run workforce programs haven't launched yet.
"The overall picture of what's trying to be accomplished is great, but I'm going to say I believe it's come a little too soon because we don't have the workforce training graduates yet to be able to pull the pool from," Knox explained.
Knox is also asking for Springfield to be designated as an Equity Investment Eligible Community.
"Due to the fact that there have always been four coal-fired stacks on the east side. So it seems kind of silly to me that Springfield wasn't already listed," Knox said.
This would allow employees hired in Springfield to count towards the hiring eligibility requirements.
Illinois Shines is also launching a mentorship program and new website this year.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting a webinar June 22nd at 1pm for those interested in working in the renewable energy field. Click here to register.
