URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — An Illini Alert is warning of a hazardous materials release at 1101 Springfield Avenue in Urbana.
The alert, which went out around 3:20 p.m., recommends leaving the area if safe to do so as there is a possible inhalation hazard.
1101 Springfield Ave is near the intersection of Springfield and N. Goodwin Avenue.
As of 3:41, Illini Alert reported that the Urbana Fire Department is on the scene for cleanup.
The area should continue to be avoided.
