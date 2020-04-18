(WAND) - About 20 Airmen from three Illinois Air National Guard wings are establishing alternate housing facilities across Illinois.
The facilities, managed by the Department of Human Services, are being put in Schaumburg, Springfield, and Mt. Vernon.
The housing offers assistance for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results and cannot quarantine in their homes.
The mission of the airmen includes receiving personal protection equipment. they're also handling additional support to staff and support to residents who are quarantined. They will also clean, take out the trash and deliver food.
Master Sgt. Richard Hembrough of Jacksonville, with the 183rd Air Wing based in Springfield, said his team would travel to their assigned alternate housing site on April 16 to begin unloading supplies and working with the staff.
"We plan on working behind the scenes, providing logistical support and serving as runners for any needs the staff have. We do not expect any face-to-face contact with residents," Hembrough said.