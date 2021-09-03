ILLINOIS (WAND) - To correct errors in the lottery process for adult-use cannabis dispensing organization licenses, the state announced an additional lottery will be held.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), this decision was made to remedy "limited administrative errors" that led to some applicants receiving fewer entries in the July 29 lottery than they were entitled to.
The state said six applicants did not receive the proper number of entries. This new lottery will not affect those who were already selected for the chance to receive a conditional license in previous lotteries.
The final list of winners from the previously held lotteries can be found online here for Lottery 1, here for Lottery 2 and here for Lottery 3.
“From the very beginning, the Pritzker administration has been committed to a licensing process that is fair, equitable, and accessible to all Illinois residents, regardless of what community they call home,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor to the governor on cannabis control. “This additional step reaffirms our commitment to getting this right and places the state another step closer to establishing a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of our diverse population.”
“Our top priority is ensuring fairness for all applicants and correcting any errors in the licensing process,” said Mario Treto Jr., acting secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
State officials said the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act gives IDFPR the ability to issue up to 500 cannabis adult-use dispensary licenses. The first three lotteries covered 185 of them.
