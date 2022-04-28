SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)–The Illinois Department of Labor is recognizing April 28th as Workers' Memorial Day in honor of the millions of workers across the nation who put their lives on the line every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthcare, grocery, package delivery, law enforcement, infrastructure, and other essential workers who became sick or died while providing critical services in the workplace will be honored and remembered.
“This day is a reminder of occupational risk and an opportunity to pay our respects to those who have died on the job. Each loss is a tragedy that has ripple effects on families, co-workers, and communities,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.
“Workers have the right to a workplace free from hazards that could cause death or serious physical harm. Illinois OSHA is committed to enforcing safety and health standards for state and local government workers,” said Illinois OSHA Acting Division Manager Erik Kambarian.
According to IDOL, April 28th also coincides with the legislative anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, which created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as we know it today.
