SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois school buses could soon have extended stop arms to help kids stay safe thanks to a plan passed out of the House and Senate.
Senate Bill 2340 will allow school buses to have two stop arms with flashing lights to partially obstruct roads when students get on or off the bus.
Most people know that it is illegal for cars to drive around buses when they are stopped to drop off kids. However, sponsors say too many people ignore the stop sign.
"Unfortunately, too many cars and too many vehicles do blow past those stop signs," said Rep. Janet Yang Rohr (D-Naperville). "This bill allows those buses to have these flashing extended arms to help remind cars that they need to stop."
Yang Rohr worked with Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) to make this change possible.
The plan passed unanimously out of both chambers. This bill now heads to the governor's desk for his signature of approval.
