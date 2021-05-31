SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It was a busy day in Springfield Monday as the last day of session left many important bills to be passed before the midnight deadline.
The biggest item on the docket: a new budget.
"It's the last day of regular session and we have until midnight to pass a budget. $42 billion is what we expect the budget to be," said State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur).
Even by the late afternoon, some lawmakers had not seen the finalized budget.
"We did not see our side of the aisle did not see anything until they filed bills about 3 a.m. this morning, and even then we still expect them to file another amendment to the budget itself. And there is another document called the budget implementation bill which is even more important because that tells you how the budget is actually spent." said State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).
Caulkins said the budget process has been frustrating in 2021, especially for Republicans in a Democratic supermajority.
"I don't know why its so hard this year to pass a budget. We have all of this federal COVID money coming in to help support programs and do things, and yet the democrats don't seem to be able to put together a budget," Caulkins said.
Rose voiced a similar concern for the budget.
"They've got over $16 billion to spend and there is absolutely no need for any new revenues, new enhancements, anything, quite frankly. You know they're gonna pretend that they have some deficit they have to fill, well, there is only a deficit because they can't stop spending money," Rose said.
We reached out to Democratic lawmakers for a response and never heard back.
