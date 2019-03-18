DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to lower the 'home alone' age from 14 to 12.
House Bill 2334 would keep most of the current state statute, but would just adjust the age.
As written, the statute allows for a bit of gray area — the age cutoff isn't a hard and fast rule like with a driver's license. Parents — and law enforcement — are forced to make a judgment call.
"It all depends upon the circumstances...surrounding the kid," said Lt. Jamie Belcher of the Macon County Sheriff's Office. "[It depends upon] the environment they're living in and the duration of the time the parents are going to be gone."
The bill is in the House and is await further action. If it passes out of the House, it would still need approval from the Senate and the governor before becoming law.