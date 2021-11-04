JACKSONVILLE , Ill. (WAND) - This week, small business owners, state employees and tourism leaders from all over the state are in Jacksonville for the Illinois Main Street Conference.
The conference is a three day event and included a visit from Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.
"It's bringing together folks from all across the state who are focused on downtown revitalization and making sure we support our small businesses," said Stratton.
After the last year and a half, Stratton said she wants to see downtown areas and small businesses thrive throughout Illinois.
"When we come together for things like this, it's important to listen to the communities where we're visiting, so today, I'm looking forward to hearing from those not just from across the state, but specifically talking to business owners right here in Jacksonville," Stratton said.
While in town, the lieutenant governor made sure to stop by and support local businesses. One of those was Our Town Books in downtown Jacksonville.
Owner of Our Town Books Jessica Gale said she's owned the book stop for three years and has seen the great community connection of being a small business owner.
"We have a great connection to community, a more personal connection than the big box stores. I think especially after a pandemic and especially what our country has gone through in the last couple of years, having that human connection and personal connection means a lot," Gale said.
Keeping small businesses like Gale's afloat has become a priority for the state of Illinois.
"Now, for the first time in many years, we're going to increase funding for our Illinois main street initiative so that we can continue to support our main street initiatives and revitalization areas. So it's something that's really important to me. I love the fact that people can go around the corner or just drive down the street and get to a business that is selling some really unique items," said Stratton.
