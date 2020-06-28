ILLINOIS (WAND) - Starting this week, Illinois' minimum wage will jump to $10 per hour.
State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks match the change.
Changes take effect Wednesday, July 1.
The jump is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. An increase to $9.25 came back on Jan. 1.
The Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik said officials expect employers to abide by the rules but urge workers to confirm the increase on their checks.
