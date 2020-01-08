SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Illinois National Guard said they are ready to head to the Middle East if called upon.
Public affairs director Lt. Colonel Bradford Leighton said he is unsure if the Illinois National Guard troops will be deployed to Iran, but right now, there's already hundreds of troops serving overseas.
"We constantly train, and we constantly prepare for any crisis," Leighton said. "We do have nearly 700 (troops), between the Illinois Army National Guard and the Illinois Air National Guard, nearly 700 troops deployed."
For anyone looking for a way to serve the county, Operations Major Sgt. Johnny O'Brien said the National Guard is always looking to recruit.
"In times like this, I think it brings up more awareness to the general public, as far as the need for a full strength military," O'Brien said. "We're always in need because every year people join and every year, people get out."
O'Brien said some of the biggest benefits of joining include a 100 percent tuition waiver to pay for schooling and, as of January, $20,000 enlistment bonuses are offered in certain job areas.
"It's a huge organization, that's like a family who looks out for each other," O'Brien said.
According to O'Brien, since news of the Iran crisis broke, the National Guard has already had people coming to the office looking to be recruited.