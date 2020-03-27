ILLINOIS (WAND) - Notaries public have temporary authorization to perform remote, online notarizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The policy change came in the form of a partnership between Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Gov. JB Pritzker. Real-time electronic technologies with high quality audio and visuals are now temporary options for notarizations in the state.
The temporary authority will expire when the state disaster proclamation is removed, a press release from White's office said.
"Our main goal is to make sure notaries and their customers are protected," White said. "Any citizen who is in need of notarized documents should choose a notary who they know and trust."
Customers are allowed to seek notary services from electronic notarization companies if they do not have access to a notary.
