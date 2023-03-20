(WAND) - State Farm reports Illinois ranked fourth in the nation with them for hail damage claims.
Hail is the number one catastrophe claim for insurance companies, surpassing tornados and hurricane winds for structure and auto damage claims.
Last year, Illinois had $225 million in paid hail claims with State Farm.
Damage from hail includes vehicle windshields and sunroofs to gutters, windows, and roofs on homes.
Nationally, severe weather resulted in more than 255,000 hail claims filed by State Farm customers totaling $3.5B in cost.
The top five states were (in order): Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, and Nebraska. These five states combined to make up more than half the national hail damage total. The average homeowner claim totaled $16,000 (a $3,500 increase from 2021) and vehicle claims averaged more than $5,100, according to State Farm 2022 hail claims data.
To prepare for hail damage, State Farm recommends:
- Be weather aware: Stay connected to forecasts when severe weather threatens.
- Update your home inventory: Take pictures and video of your property for a detailed digital record.
- Preparation: If there’s time and it’s safe, put vehicles in the garage and move patio furniture to cover, and make sure to bring pets inside. Close you blinds and curtains to prevent broken glass from blowing inside possibly causing injuries or damage.
- On the road: If you're on the road during a hailstorm, stay in your vehicle and slow down or stop. Once you have pulled over safely, turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket to protect yourself from broken glass.
- Know your insurance coverage: Call your insurance agent and review your coverage. After a storm has caused damage is not the time to find out your coverage is outdated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.