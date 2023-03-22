DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Raptor Center is raising money for a larger incubator that can hold injured eagles.
Incubators help regulate the body temperature of injured birds in addition to providing oxygen. The center says that it currently has incubators sized for hawks and falcons but nothing large enough to accommodate eagles such as the injured adult Bald Eagle that was brought it from the Bloomington area.
The center set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,520. They hope to acquire the incubator before spring, a season that brings many eagle admissions to the IRC.
Update: As of 7:30 p.m., the GoFundMe has hit the goal of $3,520.
