SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate approved a bill Wednesday to require Native American history for elementary and high school students.
This plan requires school districts to include Native American history curriculum in their social studies classes starting with the 2024-2025 school year.
House Bill 1633 requires students to learn about Native American contributions to the economic, cultural, social and political development of the United States.
The Illinois State Board of Education of Education will work to ensure districts receive instructional materials and professional development opportunities to help development the history units.
"Native Americans have participated in many different aspects of our life to include farming, to include hunting, and to include our military," said Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Tinley Park). "Some of our bravest soldiers in the United States Army that I served with like Sergeant Bad Warrior are some of the bravest people that do some of the prolific things in combat."
House Bill 1633 passed out of the Senate on a 44-8 vote. The legislation now heads back to the House on concurrence. Representatives previously approved the plan on a 75-32-1 vote on March 23. If passed on concurrence, it will move to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature of approval.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.